Douglas County coach Johnny White wasn’t happen about the end result, but he was pleased with his team’s effort.
The Tigers lost 35-31 to McEachern at Jimmy Johnson Stadium on Friday in the final non-region game of the season. Douglas County will have a bye week before opening region play against Alexander.
McEachern, a Class 7A school, got its first win of the season while handing the Tigers their first loss. With the loss, Douglas County (2-1) dropped out of the weekly rankings.
All four of the county teams that were in action on Friday lost.
Alexander suffered a 41-7 defeat to Sandy Creek while New Manchester lost 35-0 to North Atlanta.
Lithia Springs was defeated 41-7 by No. 2 Lee County in Leesburg in a game that was stopped at halftime because of lightening.
Douglas County got down 21-0 in the first quarter before cutting the lead to 21-17 at halftime.
The Tigers were able to take the lead, but couldn’t sustain it.
“I know McEachern was zero and two, but they have a good team,” White said. “They will likely win their region and make some noise in the playoffs. I was proud of the way my guys fought back.”
Douglas County had 469 yards of offense as junior quarterback Sire Hardaway threw for 300 yards and a touchdown. He showed his versatility by rushing for 96 yards on eight carries and two scores.
Senior Deuce Alexander had eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown while sophomore James Johnson had three catches for 78 yards.
Overall, White said he was pleased with the team through the first three games.
“We got to do better upfront on offense and defense,” White said. “We played three games without the best running back in 6A. If we keep battling as a team, we will be okay.”
The good news for the Tigers is that senior running back Latrelle Murrell will be back following the bye week. He missed the first three games with an injury.
Also back is Skakia Woods, who played 25 snaps in Friday’s game. Woods had been out with a knee injury.
“We are getting back healthy at the right time,” White said.
Lee County was able to slow Lithia’s quarterback Jai’que Hart and the Lions offense in the non-region contest.
The Trojans out-rushed the Lions 235-2 in the lopsided loss.
