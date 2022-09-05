DOUNWS-09-06-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County High wide receiver Monte Gooden looks to the sidelines Friday night to get a play from the coaches during a non-region loss to McEachern.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Douglas County coach Johnny White wasn’t happen about the end result, but he was pleased with his team’s effort.

The Tigers lost 35-31 to McEachern at Jimmy Johnson Stadium on Friday in the final non-region game of the season. Douglas County will have a bye week before opening region play against Alexander.

