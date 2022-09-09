The impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center later this year will have a ‘huge impact’ on Douglas County, the county’s top fire official said.
Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette called the closing of the century-old downtown Atlanta hospital tragic for citizens in need.
The county often transports patients to the facility, especially those who have sustained traumatic injuries.
AMC and Grady Memorial Hospital are the only two Level 1 trauma centers in the metro area.
With AMC announcing it will close on Nov. 1, Douglas and other metro counties will have to transport all patients needing Level 1 trauma care to Grady.
“It’s a big blow,” Jolivette said. “I’m not sure how Grady will be able to handle all the calls.
Located on Boulevard and Parkway Drive in Atlanta, AMC is one of the five state-designated Level 1 trauma centers. Wellstar Health System has owned the 460-bed facility since 2015.
Hospital leaders cited revenue losses for the decision to close. According to Wellstar, the hospital has lost $107 million in the past year.
The closure is not expected to affect operations at Wellstar Douglas.
Jolivette said he is concerned about wait time and bed availability at Grady.
“It definitely came as a surprise to us,” Jolivette said. “Time is always crucial when you are dealing with accidents.”
In 2021, Douglas County transported 161 patients to Grady and 41 to AMC. So far this year, the county has transported 122 to Grady and 19 to AMC.
Jolivette said the decision about where a patient is transported depends on which hospital has a team ready and the availability at the location.
Grady Health Systems CEDO John Haupert called the AMC closing “incredibly tragic and disruptive to the patients” in a statement released by the healthcare provider.
A Level 1 trauma center is capable of treating severe injuries from automobile wrecks, gunshots or head injuries from falls.
AMC served as a relief valve for Grady’s constantly overcrowded emergency room.
Jolivette said displaced employees at the hospital could turn to his department for employment opportunities. Douglas County is currently down 12 paramedics.
“Everybody has a crucial shortage,” Jolivette said. “Those employees are experienced and they can do the job. We are currently experiencing growth, and we are looking to add to our department.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.