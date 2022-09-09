DOUNWS-09-10-22 AMC

Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette said the impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center will have an impact on his department in transporting patients.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center later this year will have a ‘huge impact’ on Douglas County, the county’s top fire official said.

Douglas County Fire/EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette called the closing of the century-old downtown Atlanta hospital tragic for citizens in need.

Trending Videos