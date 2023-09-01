Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson is finally getting her day in court.
Hearings are set to start Tuesday at the Cobb County Courthouse on 40 ethics charges filed by the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) against Peterson. Additional hearing dates in the case are set for Sept. 6 and Sept. 14-15.
The judge’s troubles started not long after she was first elected to office in 2020.
If convicted, Peterson faces penalties including removal from office.
“Judge Peterson is very pleased to have a trial date,” Peterson’s attorney Lester Tate told the Sentinel in an email in July. “The JQC has repeatedly tried to remove her with paper motions and spurious allegations and each time we have asked that they be put to their proof in a real courtroom, with real witnesses, and real cross examination.”
In recent court filings, the JQC indicates it plans to use several of Peterson’s social media posts as evidence.
The JQC alleges that Peterson used a social media post/advertisement on her official “Douglas County Probate Court — Judge Christina J. Peterson” Facebook page in July 2022 to promote a stage play in Marietta.
The post includes an invitation for viewers to “check out the upcoming stage play” and stated Peterson was playing the role of Professor Brown, according to a court filing.
The Facebook post on Peterson’s account stated that “Being on stage either acting or singing are outlets for Christina while her day job is leading her administration as a Judge.”
Another post from her ‘officialchhristinaj’ Instagram account promoted a “debut Performance” at the Acere Cigar in August of 2022, court filings show.
The JQC said in filings it will also introduce a video of Peterson on the same Instagram post referring to herself as “y’all Probate Judge” and announcing she does “marriage licenses, marriages, weapon carry licenses, and guardianships.”
The 10-page court filing includes screenshots of Peterson’s social media posts.
Peterson is up for reelection next year.
“I think it’s very important to try to resolve this before the election year,” Tate wrote in the email. “The JQC has smeared Judge Peterson’s reputation with mere allegations. She is entitled to have her day in court and her name cleared before the voters go to the polls.”
The JQC twice failed to convince the Georgia Supreme Court to suspend her from office.
While Peterson was awaiting hearings on the JQC’s charges, she was unsuccessful in two personal court cases.
Two judges threw out two separate lawsuits filed by Peterson and ordered her to pay close to $45,000 in attorney’s fees.
Peterson is also being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was named in two separate subpoenas issued in June, one asking for her bank records and credit card statements related to her county-issued credit card and another asking for her signed oath of office.
