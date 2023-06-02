DOUNWS-06-03-23 PETERSON

An ethics panel recently dropped 10 of the 50 charges pending against Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson had 10 of 50 ethics charges against her dropped during a Tuesday morning hearing in Atlanta.

Citing the Georgia Supreme Court’s recent finding that a judge could not be punished for conduct before becoming a judge unless it was done in bad faith, the director of state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission told the agency’s hearing panel that some charges would be dropped.

