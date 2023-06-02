Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson had 10 of 50 ethics charges against her dropped during a Tuesday morning hearing in Atlanta.
Citing the Georgia Supreme Court’s recent finding that a judge could not be punished for conduct before becoming a judge unless it was done in bad faith, the director of state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission told the agency’s hearing panel that some charges would be dropped.
The commission’s director, Courtney Veal, told the panel that eight of those counts were related to Peterson’s alleged failure to disburse a $70,000 settlement in a lawsuit she filed on behalf of herself and several neighbors against their homeowners’ association in 2017 before she was a judge, according to a Law360 article.
Peterson won election in 2020.
The state’s high court ruled in a case against state Court of Appeals Judge, Christian A. Coomer that charges can’t be brought up on a judge before becoming a judge. The other two counts against Peterson that were dropped are related to alleged false and misleading statements Peterson made to commission staff concerning whether she was told she could continue serving as an advocate while also serving as a judge.
The other 40 charges that Peterson continues to face include: allegations she improperly fined and jailed a woman who had gone to court seeking to amend her marriage license; calling an attendee at a homeowner’s association meeting a “witch” and “low-class”; making posts on social media referring to “homeless-sexuals”; commenting on male genitalia; and using her status as judge-elect to advertise a wine night at an Atlanta bar.
While a candidate in 2020, Peterson is accused of publicly soliciting money for her birthday through the mobile payment service Cash App, although she told the commission she thought it was a private post.
The commission failed twice in asking the state’s high court to suspend Peterson while the case was pending.
Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, could not be reached for comment.
Peterson has begun a 2024 re-election campaign by soliciting donations on a social media post.
“I’m honored to be your Probate Judge,” the post on Instagram @petersonforthepeople read. “Thank you for acknowledging the great work that we have done and continue to do. Although we make it look easy, it’s a lot of work but we are here to serve you. Please show your support by making a donation at judgechristina.com.”
