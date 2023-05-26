Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson has been ordered to pay nearly $40,000 to her homeowners association for filing an unwarranted lawsuit.
Visiting Superior Court Judge Richard Sutton issued a nine-page ruling filed May 9 in response to Peterson’s July 13, 2021, lawsuit against the Silver Creek Ranch Homeowners Association.
Sutton ordered Peterson to pay $39,478 in legal fees and expenses incurred by the HOA.
“Plaintiff (Peterson) did not assert any credible or viable legal basis or citation of authority to expect the Court to determine the claims were anything other than derivative,” Sutton wrote in his ruling.
Sutton cited that Peterson had no legal basis to bring the lawsuit against the HOA.
He indicated that Peterson should have known the case had no legal standing.
“Plaintiff knowingly and brazenly filed this lawsuit asserting derivative claims directly against the Association without complying with the statutorily mandated process and ignored relevant case law clearly confirming these sorts of claims are derivative and not direct,” Sutton wrote.
Peterson will be back in court on Tuesday at the Fulton County Courthouse for motions filed by her attorney about Judicial Qualifications Commission charges.
The first term probate judge has 50 allegations from the JQC.
The proceedings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. before Judge Robert McBurney.
An earlier hearing by the JQC was postponed in March after a state Supreme Court ruling in another similar case.
Peterson faces charges from the JQC for misconduct, including several alleged offenses that took place before she took the bench in January of 2021.
Peterson’s attorney, Lester Tate, said in mid-March that some, if not all, of the charges against Peterson are likely to be dropped because of the Supreme Court of Georgia’s decision in the case against state Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer.
In the Coomer case, the Supreme Court ruled that the “Code of Judicial Conduct plainly applies only to conduct by judges and judicial candidates while they are judges or judicial candidates.”
