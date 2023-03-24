Julian Brown has developed his passion for the environment into a recycling invention.
The 19-year-old Douglasville native is working on an invention that will turn plastic into gas that can power machines and automobiles.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
Last December, he received a provisional patent for his invention, which uses his welding skills and recycled microwaves.
“Most plastic is too contaminated to recycle,” Brown told members of the Douglas County Rotary Club. “I’ve always been passionate about the environment. I consider myself a problem-solver, and I want to help.”
Brown studied welding at the Douglas County School System’s College and Career Institute (CCI).
He has made four prototypes of his invention with scrap metal parts and microwaves.
Now, he is ready to make an industrial machine. Brown is speaking to various groups to help raise money.
He spoke with the county’s Rotary Club and did a zoom call with a Rotary Club in New York this week.
“I want plastic to no longer seem as a waste,” Brown said. “I’m ready to develop an industrial machine. I’ve been applying for grants.”
Once he develops the industrial machine, he can start applying for his patent.
He has tested his product on a diesel engine and a weed-eater and it worked. Brown said there were no complications with the machines after using his manufactured gas.
“It worked,” he said.
Brown is still tinkering with ideas, but has had to halt his testing after the prototype machine caught fire in his backyard.
His parents put a stop to running the machine, which nearly cost them their home.
“I’m looking for a place now to work,” Brown said. “I’m ready to get back to it. I have to raise some money and find a workshop space. I’m really excited about this product. I value my community, and I’m looking for a way to help.”
CCI Principal Geri Armstrong saw Brown’s presentation for the first time at the Rotary Club and was impressed.
“It is exciting to see students take what they learn, and make something out of it,” Armstrong said.
As he awaits to see his invention become reality, Brown is a lab assistant at CCI in the welding department. He has a deferred enrollment at Tuskegee University in Alabama.
“Right now, I want to follow this project through to see where it leads me,” Brown said. ‘I think it has great potential.”
