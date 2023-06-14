Douglasville’s Juneteenth celebration, sponsored by the Black Education Historical Exhibit (BEHE), takes place on June 17-18 at various locations.

There will be vendors, food trucks and entertainment at the Community Festival, held in Boundary Waters Park at 5000 Hwy 92 and a “Sunday Gospel Celebration” in O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville on June 18 from 12-6 p.m. with Cory “Coco Brother” Condry from V-103.