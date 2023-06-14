Douglasville’s Juneteenth celebration, sponsored by the Black Education Historical Exhibit (BEHE), takes place on June 17-18 at various locations.
There will be vendors, food trucks and entertainment at the Community Festival, held in Boundary Waters Park at 5000 Hwy 92 and a “Sunday Gospel Celebration” in O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville on June 18 from 12-6 p.m. with Cory “Coco Brother” Condry from V-103.
Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis and Connie Peltier, both contacted by phone, provided some background on the event recognizing some local history.
Peltier’s father was former Douglasville City Councilman Harvey Jones.
“My family goes back to the mid-1800s in Douglas County,” Peltier said.
BEHE’s Juneteenth Festival kicks-off with prom night on Friday evening and ushers in a two-day festival of dancing, singing, special personalities, foods, crafts and games.
The kick-off happens at the Douglasville Convention Center, Peltier said, and the banquet honors Army PFC Melvin Johnson, killed in the Viet Nam war. The BEHE sponsor the Melvin Johnson memorial scholarship fund.
Pfc. Melvin Johnson from Douglasville was the first African-American soldier from Douglas County killed during the Vietnam War. Johnson graduated from R.L. Cousins High School in 1966. He began his tour on March 26, 1969 and had the rank of Private First Class. His military occupation or specialty was Light Weapons Infantry. Attached to 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry, D Company. He died in May of that year.
“We’ll have the Class of ‘66 at the banquet in support of that event, as well as family and 30 or 40 of the Johnson descendants there as well,” Peltier said.
Davis says on Sunday the special guests are The Hopewell Levites Praise Team from the Norcross Hopewell Baptist Church. The Sunday program features soloists, Gospel Raps, Male Chorus, Praise Teams, and Choirs with Host Minister Aaron Dandra.
“We’ve got a lot of Gospel artists. Come down and bring family and friends. There will be a lot of fun,” said Davis.
The Black Education Historical Exhibit is one of the premiere Juneteenth Celebrations in the state of Georgia. Showcased in the famous O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville.
According to information posted at BEHE.com,
“Black Education Historical Exhibit was founded in 2007 by a concerned group of people, who attended schools in Douglas County, during segregated times. When it was discovered that there was no evidence of student’s attendance and activities, a search was made to gather any artifacts that could be found in private homes.”
These items are now housed in the Old Courthouse Museum at 6754 West Broad Street, Douglasville, GA 30134. Operation hours are Tuesdays and Thursday, from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. The telephone number 770-949-4094.
