A Carroll County jury found Michael Jacob Brantley, 19, of Carrollton guilty for Aggravated Sexual Battery Sexual Battery against a child under the age of 16, and four counts of Child Molestation.

According to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on Brantley after CCSO received a referral on October 26, 2021, from the Department of Family and Child Services regarding allegations of child molestation.