A Carroll County jury found Michael Jacob Brantley, 19, of Carrollton guilty for Aggravated Sexual Battery Sexual Battery against a child under the age of 16, and four counts of Child Molestation.
According to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on Brantley after CCSO received a referral on October 26, 2021, from the Department of Family and Child Services regarding allegations of child molestation.
Forensic interviews were conducted with the 11-year-old male and 12-year- old female at the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center. Both victims told law enforcement that Brantley had exposed himself to them, touched them both inappropriately, and had masturbated in their presence in 2021.
Sergeant Kim Hope of the CCSO conducted many interviews with multiple parties throughout the investigation in which she learned that Brantley had a record at school of inappropriately touching female students and making comments that are inappropriate to teachers and students. Interviews were conducted with school personnel, as well as Brantley’s family, and later with Brantley himself.
Hope later obtained arrest warrants for Brantley with five counts of Child Molestation and one count of Sexual Battery. Search warrants were obtained for Brantley’s school records, his residence where the offense took place, and his cell phone which was searched upon his arrest.
The three day trial ended with the jury finding Brantley guilty for all six charges. The case was heard by the Honorable Superior Court Judge Dusty Hightower and was prosecuted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Hope, the District Attorney’s Office, and Assistant District Attorney Caley McDonald.
CCSO Sheriff Terry Langley gave a statement on the verdict saying, “I am proud of the hard work conducted by our Criminal Investigations Division daily, and the passion they have to protect children within our community when something of this magnitude has happened to them. Sergeant Hope and her team did an excellent job of conducting a thorough investigation, gathering evidence, and securing a successful conviction in this case where Brantley will never be able to harm another child.” Sheriff Terry Langley said in a statement.
Brantley will receive his sentencing on July 24, 2023 at the Carroll County Superior Court.
