Ever since she was in the fourth-grade, Kaitlyn Massey had her sights set on becoming a firefighter.
It was her dream job.
Two years after graduating from Alexander High, Massey joined the Douglas County Fire Department in March of 2016.
She has quickly risen through the ranks, and in mid-December she made history with the department.
The Douglas County native was promoted to lieutenant in fire suppression, making her the first female to be in charge of an entire engine company.
“I’ve worked so long and hard and it’s surreal and it finally happened,” Massey said. “It opens perspective to a lot of people being the first. It’s a tough job, but I’m ready.”
Being a former athlete is what Massey credits for learning the importance of teamwork.
“I learned about hard work and dedication in being about to compete,” Massey said. “You always have to work hard. There is always something that you have to learn. I understand the importance of teamwork, and I will always be there for my crew.”
She will have 3-5 firefighters under her command.
Massey said she was ‘shocked’ when Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette told her about her new assignment.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was shocked. I never really thought that I would be the first. It is so surreal.”
Former firefighter Kimberley Giudici was excited to see the progress that has occurred at the county fire department.
She was among the first female firefighters in the county before retiring last year after 30 years.
Giudici along with some others blazed the trail for Massey.
“I had to fight tooth and nail my entire career against discrimination from not only most of my co-workers but also the administration,” Giudici said. “When I got pregnant with my daughter 25 years ago, they informed me that I had to quit. They received an education real quick about maternity law and the workplace. It is a very grueling job. And harder if you are a female in the business.”
Massey said she is thankful for those that came before her.
“I’m extremely humbled for this new position,” Massey said. “There were people before me that helped make this possible.”
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was excited to see the promotion.
“We’ve had women promoted to lieutenant in administration, but never out in the field, in the trenches, battling blazes as a company officer in charge,” Jones said.
Jolivette said Massey earned the promotion and that he believes she is ready and capable to handle the new leadership role.
“She’s a remarkable asset to our fire department,” Jolivette said.
As a Douglas County native, Massey said she is proud to serve her community.
“We are here for people on their worst days, and we have to be our best for them,” Massey said. “I wouldn’t be here without my family and my co-workers.”
