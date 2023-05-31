DOUNWS-06-01-23 THIS IS DOUGLAS

Kelly Williams won six state titles during her time as a track and field and cross country coach at Chapel Hill High School. She retired at the end of the school year after 24 years at Chapel Hill.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Kelly Williams walked out of Chapel Hill High School last week, she wrapped up a career spanning the entire history of the school.Williams was on the initial teaching staffs at the school when it opened in 1999.

She is the last of the original staff.

