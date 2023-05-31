When Kelly Williams walked out of Chapel Hill High School last week, she wrapped up a career spanning the entire history of the school.Williams was on the initial teaching staffs at the school when it opened in 1999.
She is the last of the original staff.
Williams, who is also a successful track and field and cross country coach, retired after 24 years at the school.
“It is a bitter-sweet time,” Williams said. “I’m sad to go in some aspects. I’m also happy to adventure out. I walked into the classroom and gym the other day and strolled down memory lane. I definitely will miss it.”
Williams was one of the most successful coaches in county history.
She won six state championships, with three coming in track and field and three more in cross country.
In addition, Williams added 40 region titles and had countless participants to sign college scholarships.
She also started the county’s Road Runner organization in 1993. Williams was part of the modest start of the school that had 34 teachers and 400 students when the school opened.
CHHS initially used half of the building while construction was going on. Today, the school has over 1,600 students and is rated as one of the top schools in the metro area.
“There were some peaks and valleys through the years,” Williams said. “It was definitely exciting and hard in the beginning. We have a lot to be proud of at The Hill.”
One of the highlights of Williams’ coaching tenure was coaching 2016 Olympic medalist Kristi Castlin.
Castlin was a state champion and record-setting hurdler at Chapel Hill. Before making the Olympic team, she was an All-American at Virginia Tech.
“I didn’t win those trophies, the kids did,” Williams said. “We just love on them and want them to do the best they can. All our athletes are special and we try to create a family atmosphere.
Our philosophy is that they have to be part of the family.”
She said the relationship with the student-athletes is the biggest thing she will miss about coaching.
Williams will continue to work at Piedmont Hospital and volunteer with the track and field team.
“I’m going to miss seeing them be successful on and off the track,” Williams said. “I think I have a lot of memories. They are some super cool memories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.