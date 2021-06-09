Mr. Kenneth H. “Ken” Fricks, 62, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-8 pm at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Baptist Church cemetery.
Hightower’s Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
