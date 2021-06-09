Mr. Kenneth H. “Ken” Fricks, 62, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4-8 pm at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Sweetwater Baptist Church cemetery.

Hightower’s Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Fricks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 10
Visitation
Thursday, June 10, 2021
3:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 11
Funeral
Friday, June 11, 2021
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.