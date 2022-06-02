Brenda Kirk from A Gift of Love spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County on Friday, May 20, 2022 about the food backpack program for Douglas County.
She was presented a $500 check from the club in support of the program. At the present time, the program feeds 385 students at 22 schools in the county. A Gift of Love is a nonprofit organization that relies on the community for donations to help meet the needs of school children.
The following are things provided for students who sign up for the food program:
• Food provided: Each weekend and holidays are breakfast, lunch and a snack for all days they are out of school.
• Book a Month: A Book each month in their food backpack.
• Coat Project: New or used clean coat to students in need.
Other items provided are Sanitary Napkins for girls' menstrual periods and a Back to School Party where students may receive new outfits consisting of shirt, pants, socks, underware, and shoes, a book bag full of items consisting of cimb, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, tissue packs, deodorant and razors (if age appropriate).
Items mentioned above are always needed. Anyone interested in donating can go to the website (agiftofloveservice.com) where you can find a complete list of items needed. If you have an organization that would like to sponsor a food or school supplies drive, feel free to contact the organization.
