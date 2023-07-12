It appears the City of Douglasville made the right selection for the opening concert at the new Greystone Amphitheater at the Town Green.
Tickets to the Sept. 2 performance of Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight sold out on Monday within an hour of their release online at greystoneamp.com, according to officials. There is now a full waiting list for the show.
“It is very encouraging,” said Samantha Rosado, assistant conference center and tourism director for the city.
Tickets were offered free with an online reservation.
Two days before her performance in Douglasville, the 79-year-old “Empress of Soul” will perform in Knoxville, Tenn., at the Tennessee Theatre.
A city news release stated that Knight, an Atlanta native, is expected to “captivate the audience with her timeless hits and unparalleled vocal talent” in the opening concert at the amphitheater.
On Sept. 9, jazz artist Boney James is booked, and LeAnn Rimes will perform on Sept. 16.
Tickets for the other two acts will be released in the coming weeks, Rosado said.
Tickets for the James’ show will go online July 17 and tickets for the Rimes’ show will be released on July 24. Concert-goers can start claiming their online tickets at 10 a.m. on the release dates.
Within the first hour of going online Monday, the 2,500 tickets for Knight were claimed.
The remaining tickets are for sponsors, Rosado said.
Rosado said they are expecting about 3,700 people to converge on the downtown area to hear Knight perform.
The internet was abuzz when the city first announced the ticket release, with many people posting on social media that they were booking their tickets.
All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade.
“We expected this type of excitement with Gladys Knight performing,” Rosado said.
Each of the opening artists have won countless awards throughout their careers.
