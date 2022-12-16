Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jon Mauney grew up in a family of educators.
Mauney said he understands the needs that some students have, especially around the Christmas season.
Without hesitation, Mauney volunteers his time with Shop With the Hero events, and it was no surprise that he participated in two this week.
On Thursday morning, he was back at the Walmart off of Highway 5 to help students in the Douglas County School System shop with gifts.
“You just try and have a positive effect on the kids,” Mauney said. “We are here for them.”
The Douglas County School System held its event, with 89 students given the opportunity to shop with themselves and family members. Through some ‘generous’ contributions, each student had a $200 budget.
“We had some local sponsors step up,” said DCSS Police Capt. Walter Williams, who helps spearhead the event. “We try to help in the need for clothing, toys and personal hygiene. It is a fun time that you get to see all those smiling faces.”
DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley said his department extents beyond the school buildings.
“We are a part of the Douglas County and Douglasville communities,” Whaley said. “We are here to serve our community. We want to do good by this community.”
Law enforcement officers from DCSS Police, DCSO, Douglasville Police Department and investigators with the District Attorney’s Office all took part.
DCSO Lt. Joe Pounds said helping the students is the ultimate goal, but seeing all three law enforcement agencies work together is also a thrill.
“I’m already looking forward to next year’s events,” Pounds said. “Seeing these three separate agencies together is very much needed. It gives us a great opportunity to connect with the kids. We are one entity and this is a collective effort.”
Mauney said the interaction with the students is priceless while Whaley said it helps shine a positive light on law enforcement.
“It is important to give back to all of Douglas County,” Whaley said. “Some families have their challenges around this time of year. We are pleased to serve this community.”
