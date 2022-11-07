DOUNWS-11-08-22 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs senior quarterback Jai'Que Hart passed for 407 yards and five touchdowns in a region loss to Mays.

 Noah Schroyer/Special to the Sentinel

Lithia Springs fell 66-42 to Mays on Friday in the regular season finale in a game that had important playoff implications.

With the win, Mays secured the No. 2 seed from Region 5-5A and will host a first round playoff contest.

