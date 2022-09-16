A Lithia Springs man was found guilty earlier this week on three sexual misconduct charges against a Cobb County teenager.
Carlos Betancourt, 35, was convicted on child molestation, statutory rape and human trafficking charges Tuesday in Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams’ courtroom.
However, he was acquitted of charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, interference with custody, and rape following the week-long trial.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, court documents and evidence presented at trial:
Betancourt met the 13-year-old runaway Nov. 4, 2020, while walking around Six Flags Park area, and he offered to give her a ride.
Betancourt then took the victim to a home in Douglas County where he had sexual intercourse with the minor victim multiple times. Afterward, he sent text messages to another adult male, the co-defendant in the case, offering to allow him to have sexual intercourse with the minor victim in exchange for drugs.
The co-defendant, who also lives in Douglasville, is scheduled to go on trial at a later date.
The minor had sex with the co-defendant several times during a two-month span before being reunited with her mother in January of 2021.
The victim described Betancourt to law enforcement by giving them his first name and describing the distinguishable tattoo on his face, according to a search warrant.
Based on this information, law enforcement was able to identify Carlos Betancourt as a suspect. A search warrant was conducted of his home and his cell phone records were obtained. Evidence found during the investigation corroborated the victim’s statements. Betancourt was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2021.
Betancourt was also in violation for failure to register as a sex offender after a previous conviction.
“The idea of grown men preying on our children and manipulating and abusing them for their own gain and satisfaction is intolerable,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “No community is immune from sex trafficking. As a focus of my prosecution career, I am especially proud of our team and law enforcement partners for their work in recognizing and attacking this issue. We will continue to aggressively go after those that cause our children and our community harm. I can only hope that this conviction, along with community resources, can help the victim continue to heal from this unimaginable abuse.”
Betancourt will be sentenced at a later date.
