After reaching the state championship game last season in its first year of existence, the Lithia Springs flag football team entered the season with some high expectations.
Lions coach Kendra Pleasant said her flag football team stayed poised and focused on its goals.
The focus on “taking one game at a time” netted the Lions with the area championship and a perfect 13-0 record.
Lithia Springs will host the first two rounds of the state playoffs Tuesday as they look to return to the championship game.
“For this year, everybody just stayed focused,” Pleasant said. “I told them that it was no need to put pressure on themselves. We didn’t look down the road. We stayed focused on the next opponent. We will take that same attitude into the playoffs.”
Lithia Springs will host the four-team first round tournament. Stockbridge-Woodland will play Greenbrier at 3 p.m., while Lithia Springs will host Lithonia at 4:15 p.m.
The winners of the two games will meet at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.
“The season went great for us as everybody had the same objective,” said sophomore Hannah McIver, who was named the Area Player of the Year. “We just took it game-by-game and focused on getting better.”
The biggest difference for the Lions has been their improved passing game. Last year, the team was basically a run-oriented team.
However, the improved play of junior Rashyia Minnex has given the Lions another option in the playbook.
Minnex completed 55% of her passes for 551 years and 12 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 13 games.
In 19 games last season, Minnex threw for 691 yards and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions.
“Last year, teams would move their players up because they knew we would basically run the ball,” Pleasant said. “We have some wide receivers that can catch the ball. Rashyia has gotten better. It has opened up a different avenue for the offense. Teams have to play us honest now because they don’t know if we will run or pass the ball.”
Lithia Springs’ defense has been solid as it has allowed only one score during the 13-game schedule.
The Lions have outscored their opponents 290-6 heading into the postseason.
Those six points were scored by Villa Rica in a 25-6 win on Nov. 2.
Last season, Lithia Springs outscored its opponents 226-48 and gave up only eight points in the postseason.
Pleasant said last year’s championship loss has served as motivation for the season.
“Our girls have been there before so they understand what it takes,” she said. “The loss in the championship game has our girls seeking revenge. They are using that energy to push through.”
