Call it perfect timing for the Lithia Springs Lions to get back into the win column.
After two straight loses, the Lions travelled to Atlanta to pick up a key Region 6-5A win over Maynard Jackson on Friday.
Junior quarterback Jai’que Hart engineered a Lions offense that produced 451 yards of total yards.
He passed for 208 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-22 passing for the game.
The ground attack, which produced 243 yards, was led by Devon Brownlee. The junior had 197 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Lithia Springs scored in each of the four quarters for the win. With the win, the Lions improved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the region. The Lions host Villa Rica in a key region contest on Friday.
Chapel Hill and New Manchester were both idle this week.
Alexander picked up a bi road win at Dalton while Douglas County loss at South Paulding on Friday.
Here is a look at the other games:
Alexander 52, Dalton 22
The Cougars overcame a 12-point first quarter deficit to get the Region 5-6A win on the road.
Alexander amassed 492 yards of offense.
Senior running back Tradon Foster was the workhorse in the offense with 314 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Sophomore quarterback Jared Echols passed for 113 yards and touchdowns.
With the win, Alexander is tied with Douglas County, Carrollton, Rome and South Paulding for the region led at 3-1 in league play.
South Paulding 28, Douglas County 6
The Tigers were never able to recover from a 14-point first quarter deficit as they suffered their first loss of the season.
The then-No. 7 ranked Tigers could only manage a second-quarter touchdown in the region game. With the loss, Douglas County is now tied with Alexander, Rome, South Paulding, and Carrollton for the region lead.
Junior running back LaTrelle Murrell rushed for 56 yards on 15 carries and scored the team’s lone touchdown.
Senior Jirah Douglas had 63 yards on six carries while quarterback Sire Hardaway threw for 95 yards in the loss.
South Paulding is led by former Douglas County assistant Eric Robinson. Since taking over the head-coaching duties three games into the season, Robinson has helped the team defeat two ranked opponents.
