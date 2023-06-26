A Lithia Springs man was recently arrested for an attempted burglary at a nearby church almost six years ago.
Telvin Tucker, 32, was arrested on June 14 of this year for vandalism to a place of worship and second degree burglary for a crime that happened in 2017. The incident at the Cornerstone Baptist Church (also known as United Christ Christian Church) happened around midnight on Aug. 23, 2017.
According to an arrest warrant, Tucker broke the window to the pastor’s office and entered the church.The vandalism warrant stated that he destroyed the ‘outer appearance of the church and appearance of the office area with blood and broken glass.’ Neither warrant mentioned if any items were taken from the 7455 Mount Vernon Road church.
Tucker recently came off probation for a set of crimes unrelated to the church incident. In March 2020 he pled guilty to obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Tucker was placed on a year’s probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in fines. He is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.