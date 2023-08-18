A Lithia Springs man already on probation has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for fraudulently receiving pandemic relief funding.
Maurice Lawson, 38, will be on supervised release for three years after completing one year and nine months in federal prison as part of a guilty plea in May. He has also been ordered to pay $437,870.07 in restitution.
Lawson was convicted on these charges on May 16, 2023, after he pleaded guilty.
Lawson admitted to applying for at least seven loans for six different businesses between April 2020 and May 2021.
He sought the loans through the Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.
“Congress enacted the Paycheck Protection Program to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.Lawson took advantage of a federal program that depended on self-reporting to get relief in the hands of American businesses as fast as possible,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “His crimes make it harder for the United States to provide disaster relief during the next large-scale emergency. This office, in coordination with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, is dedicated to holding individuals who sought to exploit this critical economic safety net accountable for their conduct.”
The applications contained an assortment of false information, including false Tax Forms 940 and 941, fake social security cards, fraudulent addresses, falsified average monthly payroll claims, and false claims of employing between five and 12 employees, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In total, Lawson sought $537,120, and received $419,020, in loan proceeds.
Among the businesses used to seek these loans was Coastal Drape, LLC — the same company that Lawson used during his mortgage fraud conspiracy, for which he was sentenced in March 2021 to three years of federal probation. Lawson received funds from one of the fraudulent COVID-19 loan applications days after being sentenced for mortgage fraud.
“Lawson used his position during an unprecedented national pandemic to steal critical taxpayer money intended to provide relief to legitimate small businesses and employees who desperately needed it,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Jerome Winkle with the HUD Office of Inspector General. “HUD OIG remains steadfast in its commitment to working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who engage in activities that threaten the integrity of HUD and other federal programs.”
