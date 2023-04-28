A Lithia Springs woman was arrested at an elementary school after allegedly being drunk and yelling at employees.
Ebony Dove, 40, was charged with obstruction of officers and public drunkenness for the April 21 incident at Lithia Springs Elementary School.
Dove showed up at the school on Florence Drive around 3:15 p.m. to find her child.
According to the arrest warrant, Dove told school personnel that her child had not returned home from school.
The principal stated he was trying to locate the student, but Dove began yelling and screaming, according the warrant.
“Give me back my child, now,” Dove is quoted as saying.
When a Douglas County Schools police officer arrived, he asked Dove for identification but she refused several times, the warrant stated.
Dove told the officer she wanted to get into the school to get her purse, according to the warrant.
“Ms. Dove had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her person and breath,” the warrant stated.
She told the officer that she had one pinot grigio, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated that Dove began cursing and walking away from the officer.
The officer said Dove had an ‘unsteady walk’ as she headed to the parking lot yelling, “I just want to go home.”
Dove posted a $3,000 bond on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.