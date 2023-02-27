DOUNWS-02-25-23 INDICTED 4.jpg (copy)

Bill Peacock

If Gov. Brian Kemp ultimately decides to remove three indicted Democrats from office, the local party is hoping he replaces them with people of the same party affiliation.

In a statement the Douglas County Democratic Party issued on social media, the local party points out that indicted county Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, county Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker come from ‘strong Democratic districts.’

