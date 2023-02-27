If Gov. Brian Kemp ultimately decides to remove three indicted Democrats from office, the local party is hoping he replaces them with people of the same party affiliation.
In a statement the Douglas County Democratic Party issued on social media, the local party points out that indicted county Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, county Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker come from ‘strong Democratic districts.’
Last Friday, Jones, Mitchell and Baker were all charged for their roles in a bid-rigging case involving a 2018 janitorial contract.
Former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and Anthony Knight with S&A Express, the janitorial company at the center of the case, were also indicted Feb. 24, following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigation that included emails from all the individuals.
All five were indicted on one count of bid-rigging. Jones was also indicted for making false statements to the GBI.
Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a separate review commission for each elected official in the coming days that could recommend Jones, Mitchell and/or Baker be suspended if the commission “determines that the indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of office,” according to state law. Kemp could suspend any of the officials “immediately” if the commission recommends it.
A spokesperson for Kemp said in an email that, “the governor respects procedure and that type of decision will not be made until after the appropriate review process mandated to take place in the coming days is completed.”
The statement from local Democrats seems to indicate the party expects Jones, Mitchell and Baker to ultimately be replaced. Jones and Baker were first elected in 2016 and were both reelected in 2020. Mitchell was first elected in 2010 and won reelection last year.
“The commissioners facing indictment come from strong Democratic districts, and it’s our expectation that the governor will appoint appropriate representatives who reflect their constituency,” the Democratic Party statement read.
As of Monday afternoon, their were no arrest warrants on file at the courthouse. The five who were indicted Friday are expected to be arrested and booked in the county jail sometime early this week.
The Georgia Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case, which stemmed from a 2018 cleaning contract given to S&A Express for the then-new county annex building on Fairburn Road which houses the tax commissioner’s office.
Acting County Administrator David Corbin issued a statement late Friday evening about the investigation.
“The public should rest assured that the Douglas County government remains committed to delivering superior public service to its citizens and will focus on continuing to advance the county in a positive direction,” Corbin’s statement read in part.
Jones’ attorney Clinton Rucker stated that Jones ‘vehemently denies the allegations’ in the indictment and proclaims her innocence.
“Dr. Romona Jackson Jones looks forward to having the opportunity to challenge the unfounded allegations contained in the indictment in a court of law, and on advice of counsel will not be making any statements regarding this matter,” Rucker’s statement stated.
