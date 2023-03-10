DOUNWS-03-11-23 AWES

Members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. presented the Douglas County School System with a $15,800 check to cover school lunch debt at all 20 elementary schools, Stewart Middle and Douglas County High.

As members of the Carrollton Douglasville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., were volunteering in the school system they noticed a need in the lunch program.

Members discovered that many students on all grade levels had school lunch debt.

