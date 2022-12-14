Before heading to the courthouse Tuesday morning to begin her day, Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams went to Walmart.
Adams, along with several law enforcement officers, government leaders and first responders, were there to spread some holiday cheer.
They participated in the 25th Annual Kiwanis Club of Douglas County Kids Christmas Special.
Community, government and civic leaders were greeted by 140 students from seven elementary schools.
For three hours, the Walmart was abuzz as the students spent their $125 to buy gifts for themselves and family members.
“I truly believe every child should have a Christmas gift under the tree to unwrap,” Adams said. “This is my sixth year doing this, and it is the kids’ smile that makes you come back. Their smiles are priceless.”
Adams pointed out that most of the students were looking to buy gifts for a family member rather than themselves.
“It is so heartwarming,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joe Pounds said. “It is very thrilling, and it just makes you happy to see these kids smile.”
Douglas County Fire Deputy Chief Eric Phillips agreed.
“It is a thrill to see these kids faces light up,” Phillips said. “This is like Christmas for me.”
The students were selected by the principals and counselors at their respective schools.
Sheriff Tim Pounds and Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks participated in the event.
It seems everyone was in the holiday giving mood at the Walmart off of Highway 5.
Kiwanis Club member Trent Wilson said several patrons donated some money once they found out what was going on.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones made a donation.
Sonya Compton, the county’s solicitor general, made a $1,000 donation through her office’s Solicitor Outreach Program.
Wilson said that more elected officials participated in this year’s event than in the past.
“It was a very successful event,” Wilson said. “We had some citizens donate on the spot. This just speaks volumes about the Douglas County community. Everyone opened their hearts to make sure these kids have a good Christmas.”
Aside from the shopping, participants said they like the interaction with the students.
“I love working with kids,” County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said. “It is a lot of fun getting to know the kids.”
