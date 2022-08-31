A Douglasville man has been indicted on cruelty to animals charges that resulted in the death of one of the dogs.
A Douglasville man has been indicted on cruelty to animals charges that resulted in the death of one of the dogs.
Terik Audain, 44, was indicted on two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.
He was arrested on Aug. 23, about 13 days after Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams signed a warrant for his arrest.
The alleged offenses took place March 23, 2022.
During the April term of the grand jury, Audian was indicted on the four charges, but was wasn’t in custody.
According to the Aug. 5 indictment, Audain is accused of failing to provide “adequate food, water, sanitary conditions” that resulted in the death of one of the dogs.
On another aggravated cruelty to animals charge, Audain is accused of amputating one of the dog’s ears and tail.
Audain is out on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
