Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new law cracking down on gangs recruiting minors that local authorities hope can curb gang activity.
Senate Bill 44 — part of the governor’s legislative agenda for 2023 — passed along party lines.
The bill imposes tougher penalties for gang recruitment, including at least 10 years in prison for recruiting anyone under age 17 or with a disability
“I’m grateful that the governor had the foresight to remove legal barriers hindering cooperative investigations, law enforcement, and prosecution of individuals suspected of gang-related activities,” Douglas County Schools Police Chief Tracey Whaley said.
Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks agreed, and said programs aimed at youth should also be a priority.
Sparks said he has seen youth as young as 13 and 14-years-old become involved in gangs.
“We have to attack the mentality of the youth about gangs,” Sparks said. “We have to get them out of that mindset. We have been running a program the last 16 years to address this problem. The enforcement of locking them up is the easy part. We have to do better on the prevention end.”
Douglas County Superior Court Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain said there are 20 gang statute cases pending in the Superior and Juvenile courts in the county.
McClain said gang activity is ‘absolutely on the rise’ in the county.
McClain has been a part of the county’s court system since the 1980s as both a prosecutor or judge.
“Back then is was almost non existent or very rare,” McClain said. “We began to see what I would call wannabe gang activity. After that, we see gang activity mainly related to drug dealing. Now, we are seeing what I would call a hybrid gang culture.”
“You may see mixed racial and ethnic participation in a gang, persons involved in multiple gangs, the use of colors and symbols from multiple gangs, and even some collaboration between rival gangs,” McClain said. “There are a number of entering autos related to gang involvement, and unfortunately we are seeing drive by shootings and homicides that are gang related.”
Kemp made it clear, he was in full support of law enforcement.
“We’re saying loud and clear, ‘Come after our kids, and we will be coming after you,’ ” Kemp told members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association at a conference at Lake Lanier Islands’ Legacy Lodge before signing the new law. “We will not let up in Georgia until gangs are literally gone because their members are behind bars.”
Sparks said he will continue to try and educate youth about the downfalls of getting involved in crimes, especially gangs.
“Most don’t know the consequences until they get locked up,” Sparks said. “These kids aren’t looking at this law. We have to teach the young. We have to warn them before the destruction comes. We need training and then strict enforcement when they break the law.”
McClain welcomes the new law.
“This new language will give courts, prosecutors, and law enforcement clarity in the area of gang recruitment so it is certainly a helpful change,” he said.
Whaley added: “I’m hopeful that this anti-crime measure will contribute to a reduction in the prevalence of gang-related activity, and ultimately help to prevent young people from unknowingly associating themselves with criminal gangs.”
