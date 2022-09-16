Students at New Manchester High were told to “keep pushing” and follow their passion during a Radio/TV Talk and Careers in Entertainment Pep Rally Tuesday afternoon.
Radio and TV personalities Big Tigger and Shamea Morton from the Real Housewives of Atlanta spoke to selected students in the school’s theatre.
“Once you get your foot in the door, and realize your passion, keep pushing,” said Big Tigger, host of the V-103’s “The Morning Culture with Big Tigger,” which features Morton and Big Groove.
All three answered questions during a panel discussion led by NMHS Fine Arts Magnet Education (FAME) drama students Arlandrex Crowder and Aryianna Crowder.
They also entertained questions from the audience.
Big Tigger, who has hosted TV shows and also serves as the Atlanta Hawks public address announcer, said he wanted to become a disc jockey since his days of hosting parties as a teenager back in New York.
He attended the University of Maryland and hooked on with a radio station in his early years as a student.
“I found my passion in high school, much like some of you are doing now,” Big Tigger said. “We used to host these big parties, and people from all over would attend. There are a lot of your friends in this room that will rise with you.”
“When you find your circle of friends that will stick with you, they will become your support group,” said Big Groove, who is a professional bodybuilder and dancer. “You will have a team. Keep close and grow together.”
Morton said she caught her big break as a student at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.
She was picked as a dancer during an audition for the movie “Drumline” which was partly filmed at Morris Brown College in the early 2000s and starred Nick Cannon.
“When that check hit the bank, I was like, I can do this for a living and get paid,” Morton said. “I still have some of the same relationships that I formed when I first got in the business. The big thing is to never burn bridges. It’s about having real relationships and friendships.”
They told the students that they may have to overcome some adversity, but to continue to stick with their plans and goals.
“You might be in your down season, and a low point,” Morton said. “After the rain comes, the sun will shine. Always believe in yourself. Too much negativity can be cancerous. Be that sunlight in the room. Always remember to pay it forward.”
Said Big Grove: “Self-motivation is key.”
The popular radio morning show crew also told students to be mindful of what they post on social media.
“What you post is who you are
for the people that don’t know you,” Big Tigger said. “Anything worth doing is worth doing to your best ability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.