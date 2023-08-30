It is a big test weekend for several teams in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Alexander and Lithia Springs will hit the road to take on highly-ranked teams while Douglas County and New Manchester take on playoff-caliber opponents.
Alexander plays at defending Class 3A champion Sandy Creek, which is currently ranked No. 3.
Lithia Springs will make the trip to south Georgia to take on No. 4-ranked Lee County.
Douglas County will face a McEachern team that has started the season with an 0-2 record but figures to be a playoff team by season end.
Douglas County coach Johnny White points to McEachern’s first two opponents as to why they are winless so far.
McEachern lost to previously ranked Brookwood and to defending Class 6A champion and top-ranked Langston Hughes to open the season.
“Look who they have played,” White said. “About 80% of the teams in the state would be 0-2 against that schedule. McEachern is a good football team. Nobody wants to start the season at 0-3.”
Alexander is 2-0 and looks to receive a big test against Sandy Creek.
The Patriots are also undefeated in their first two games and will bring an eight-game winning streak into the contest.
“They are extremely talented,” Alexander coach Cody Neal said. “They are used to winning and that is what we have stressed to the team all week.”
Alexander is relying on its rushing attack this season.
The Cougars are averaging 291 yards per game on the ground.
Quarterback Jaylen Mack leads the team with 298 yards and running back Tenacious Taylor has 203 yards in two games.
“We feel good where we are at right now,” Neal said. “We know Sandy Creek is going to be a huge challenge. I feel the kids are ready. Our run game has been solid and the defense is playing well. We just need to keep trending up.”
This will be Douglas County’s first game on Friday under the lights.
The previous two games have been a neutral sites on Saturdays during the daytime.
White said increasing team depth will be a big factor heading into the region schedule, which begins Sept. 15.
New Manchester (1-1) will play North Atlanta at Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.
North Atlanta lost in the second round of the playoffs to No. 10 Houston County last season.
It was the Warriors’ first playoff berth since the 2019 season.
North Atlanta defeated Johns Creek (58-14) and Drew (48-0) to start the season.
New Manchester coach Often Downs is 2-0 against Atlanta city schools with wins over Mays and Midtown.
