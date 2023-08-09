County teams will get a sneak peek later this week of what to expect for the upcoming season.
All five teams will take part in scrimmage games Friday.
While the games don’t count and many starters will not play beyond the first half, the scrimmages will present game-like situations for teams.
“We want to try to develop some depth,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said.
Lithia Springs will host defending Class 3A champion Sandy Creek on Friday.
Sandy Creek has won its last six games, including a controversial 21-17 win over Cedar Grove in the state title game.
During that game, a Sandy Creek running back was awarded a touchdown while a television replay showed he was about a yard short.
The call sparked a lot of outrage that resulted in the Georgia High School Association adopting a rule to allow video review of calls during state title games.
Alexander will also get a big test when it takes on Carrollton in a scrimmage.
The Trojans lost to Mill Creek in the Class 7A title game.
Other scrimmages include Chapel Hill hosting Woodland-Stockbridge, Douglas County traveling to Cobb County to take on Hillgrove and New Manchester hosting Atlanta’s KIPP Academy.
Alexander is led by first-year coach Cody Neal.
“I’m looking for the kids to play hard,” Neal said. “We are going to treat it like a normal game. I’m looking for a lot of energy and for the kids to be real physical.”
Sandy Creek is led by former Central-Carroll coach Darius Smiley, who replaced Brett Garvin in the offseason.
Smiley inherited a Central program that had gone 0-10 and was 26-36 in six seasons, peaking at 8-4 last season with its first playoff victory since 2014. Sandy Creek was 48-19 in six seasons under Garvin, who was on staff through all four of the program’s state championships.
Jarvis and Neal said that their scrimmage games give them a good measuring stick to see where their teams stand.
Both said they have had good practices leading up to Friday’s scrimmages.
“We will get to see what we still need to work on,” Neal said. “I feel the kids are getting better every day. Our kids have answered the call everyday.”
Jarvis said that the Sandy Creek game will be an extension of a tough three-game non-region schedule to start the season.
Lithia Springs opens the regular season Aug. 19 against Stephenson before hosting Alexander and traveling to south Georgia to take on powerhouse Lee County.
The Lions host Creekside on Sept. 15 for their first region contest.
“We know Sandy Creek will be a good opponent,” Jarvis said. “I feel this early non-region schedule will prepare us for what’s ahead in the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.