A Douglasville mother was arrested for making terroristic threats on social media, attacking a minor at Hunter Park and other offenses.
Quantisha Wilson, 32, has been charged with four counts of terroristic threats, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct, simple battery and child cruelty charges that stem partially from a fight at Hunter Park.
The cruelty to children charge stems from when Wilson made a child apologize to her daughter while threatening the minor with violence at Hunter Park, according to an arrest warrant. Wilson instructed her daughter to assault the youth, the warrant said.
According to a misdemeanor simple battery charge, Wilson struck another minor female with her fist and kicked her repeatedly at Hunter Park, according to an arrest warrant on April 15.
Wilson allegedly yelled ‘apologize to her or I’m gonna make her beat your (explicit)’ in front of a 14-year-old at the park, according to an arrest warrant.
Another warrant stated that Wilson made threats on Instagram while at her home on Rocky Ridge Boulevard that she wanted to beat another child’s mother.
She streamed the threat live on Instagram for over an hour, according to the warrant.
During the live-streamed video, Wilson told another youth that she would have her daughter ‘beat her (explicit) if she didn’t apologize’, according to the arrest warrant.
Wilson is out on a $22,000 bond, according to jail records.
