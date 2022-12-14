The 2022 bowl season kicks off Friday morning and two former Chapel Hill High standouts will be participating.
Tyre Shelton will help lead Miami-Ohio against UAB in the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas with an 11:30 a.m. start on ESPN.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 10:22 pm
The UAB Blazers squad features former Chapel Hill standout Zaire Flournoy, a reserve offensive lineman.
Shelton is a redshirt junior for the Redhawks. This season, Shelton played in 10 games and rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns.
For his career, he has rushed for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns.
There will be one player from the area participating in the College Football Playoffs.
Former Douglas County High all-state player Jonathan Jefferson is a reserve for the Georgia Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the country.
Here are the other former area players that will be participating in bowls:
• Uriah West: The former Douglas County High all-state running back is a member of the Rice Owls team. Rice will take on Southern Miss on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl. The game will be played at 5:45 p.m. in Mobile, Ala. It will be televised on ESPN. This past season, West rushed for 105 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns as a graduate transfer. He previously played four seasons at Jacksonville State and rushed for 1,392 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 39 games for the Gamecocks.
• Parker Ball: An offensive lineman for the Tennessee Volunteers. Ball is a redshirt junior that went from walk-on to getting extensive playing time. The redshirt junior played a career-high 36 offensive snaps at center and did not allow a hurry in a win over UT-Martin. Ball played football and baseball at Douglas County. The No. 6 Vols will take on Clemson on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl in Miami in an 8 p.m. game on ESPN. Former Douglas County standout Myles Oliver is a redshirt freshman on the Clemson squad.
• Jonathan Jefferson: The former Douglas County High standout is a redshirt freshman on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs squad. Georgia earned a spot in the College Football Playoffs as the Bulldogs will be trying to defend their national title. As a reserve, the defensive lineman saw action in four of the Bulldogs’ 13 games. He is credited with one tackle each in wins over Samford and Vanderbilt. Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the New Year’s Eve Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner of the game will take on the winner of the Michigan-TCU contest in the Jan. 9 National Championship Game in California.
