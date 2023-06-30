Two Mableton men have been arrested for taking nearly $30,000 from an auto parts store where they were employed.
Robert Lively, 29, and Michael Weatherford, 36, were arrested on June 22 for scamming $29,995.73 from the AutoZone on Thornton Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Two Mableton men have been arrested for taking nearly $30,000 from an auto parts store where they were employed.
Robert Lively, 29, and Michael Weatherford, 36, were arrested on June 22 for scamming $29,995.73 from the AutoZone on Thornton Road.
Both are charged with theft by taking from the store located at 840 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
The men falsified returned items in the store’s computer system, according to an arrest warrant.
They would then take the money and split it with other employees, the warrant stated.
The scam started in April 1, 2022, and ran through June 22, 2023, according to the arrest warrant.
In 1999, Lively was arrested on three felony drug charges and was given 12 months probation in a plea deal, according to court records.
In addition to Weatherford’s theft charge, he also faces two drug charges.
During a traffic stop, he is accused of having 0.9 grams of THC wax in the passenger compartment of a vehicle that was registered to him, according to an arrest warrant.
A possession of drug related objects warrant stated that Weatherford had a glass pipe while in possession of 26 grams of marijuana.
Weatherford is out on a $34,000 bond while Lively posted a $30,000 bond.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.