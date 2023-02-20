A Madison County man has been arrested for taking several items from a commercial building in Lithia Springs.
David Ayers, 31, was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with second degree burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identity of vehicle.
According to arrest warrant, Ayers cut the lock to a metal container and stole a yellow DeWalt battery band saw, a small hammer drill, two chargers and two batteries inside the building.
He is also accused of cutting off the lock to the mail office trailer at 1000 Douglas Hill Road and stealing a DeWalt power saw, impact drill and battery chargers, according to the warrant.
In addition, the warrant stated that he broke the electrical rooms’ door handles and stole eight commercial grade lights.
The Feb. 4 burglary took place between 5-6 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.
A drug possession warrant stated that Ayers had ‘within his reach’ a black zipper bag containing 14 grams of crystal meth.
He is also accused of having a glass pipe with white residue, which is commonly used to smoke meth to inhale the smoke.
Ayers is being held within bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.