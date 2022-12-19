A fired HVAC technician was arrested for allegedly deceiving a local supplier out of over $4,500 worth of refrigerant after posing as an employee with his former company.
Corey Bryant, 38, of College Park, got $4,575.05 worth of refrigerant from a Lithia Springs supply company although he was terminated from HVAC service company, according to an arrest warrant.
According to the warrant, Bryant’s employment at Millan-Sire was terminated but he still obtained equipment from Johnstone Supply while posing as an employee of the company.
Bryant allegedly received the refrigerant on Sept. 16 during regular business hours at the supplier located at 240 Thornton Road, according to the warrant.
The arrest did not say when his employment was terminated from Millan-Aire.
A warrant for Bryant’s arrest was signed on Sept. 29, by Magistrate Judge Joel Dodson.
Bryant was arrested on Dec. 15, and is being held in the county jail without bond following his first court appearance.
