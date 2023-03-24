A Douglasville man has been charged for calling in a bomb threat to a local hospital.
Latarus Whitley, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after calling in a bomb threat to Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitley was quickly identified as a suspect and was arrested, according to a Douglasville Police news release.
An arrest warrant stated that threats were made towards patients and employees of the hospital, which is located at 8954 Hospital Drive.
Whitley was denied bond at his first court appearance.
