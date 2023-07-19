Eugene Gardner admitted in court that he panicked when a Douglasville Police officer pulled him over because of a non-working tail light.
As the officer approached Gardner’s vehicle, he started destroying evidence.
Gardner, 21, was charged with tampering with evidence after eating a gram of marijuana.
“I admit, I panicked for some reason,” Gardner told Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp during a bond hearing last week.
“Was it hard to digest?” Camp asked.
Gardner laughed.
He said he had just left his girlfriend’s house.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 11 on the Interstate 20 Westbound Exit 34 ramp.
Gardner was given a $2,000 bond.
