A Douglasville man was arrested on several cruelty to animal charges after several dogs died in his custody.
Merline Smith, 63, was charged with seven counts of cruelty to animal for the inhumane conditions of pit bulls on his Reynolds Road property.
“They were pretty horrendous conditions,” Prosecutor Lauren Wallace told Magistrate Judge Susan Camp Tuesday morning.
Wallace told Camp and Wallace that he had left the dogs in someone else care while he went to check on his mother.
Wallace told camp that he has had an extensive criminal record in Georgia, Florida and Indiana.
Wallace told Camp that he had about 48 dogs in his possession.
Some of the pit bulls had ‘severe skin infection’ and were immediately taken to the veterinarian, according to the warrant.
A male dog was tied to a cable with no collar on his neck, and likely died after strangling himself, the warrant stated.
Another male pit had a swollen face, according to the warrant.
A male puppy had a laceration on his side and head, and had a horrible smell, the warrant stated.
The puppy had to be euthanize.
Three other puppies were sick, and are receiving veterinary care, according to the warrant.
Camp set bond at $50,000 with Smith needing to get mental health evaluation and can’t have any dogs.
It is unlikely that he will bond out soon because there was an active bench warrant for his arrest.
Smith failed to appear on some drug charges during an April court date.
