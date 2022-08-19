A Douglasville man has been charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.
Jeffrey Minton, 50, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and first degree burglary for an Aug. 4 incident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Douglasville man has been charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.
Jeffrey Minton, 50, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and first degree burglary for an Aug. 4 incident.
Minton allegedly took his neighbor’s dog from the sun room porch at a Cantrell Road residence between noon and 5 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to an arrest warrant.
Minton allegedly fatally shot the dog at an unknown location, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds.
The dog was only described as black and tan in color. Pounds said he didn’t know the type of dog or age.
Pounds said he didn’t have a motive for the shooting.
Minton is being held in the county jail without after his first court appearance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.