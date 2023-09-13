An Atlanta man was arrested for not paying for services to repair his automobile.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 2:19 am
An Atlanta man was arrested for not paying for services to repair his automobile.
Zamontae Carter, 28, has been charged with theft of services for taking his car from a repair shop without paying.
Carter was arrested Sept. 5 for trying to avoid payment for repairs done on his car at a Lithia Springs dealership.
According to an arrest warrant, Carter used a spare key to remove his vehicle from the Calavan Kia West lot.
Carter took the vehicle sometime between July 27 and Aug. 11, according to the warrant.
He had authorized the dealership for services of fuel injection cleaning and other maintenance repairs, the warrant stated.
He owed a bill of $1,745.88 for the services, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated he ‘made no attempt to pay this bill up’ to the Thornton Road auto shop at the time of the arrest.
In 2017, Carter was arrested in Fulton County on entering automobile and theft by taking charges, according to jail records.
He was released on a $10,000 bond for the two charges, according to jail records.
The College Park Police made the arrest.
No further information was available on the case.
Carter posted a $5,000 bond on Sept. 7 on the charges in Douglas County, according to jail records.
