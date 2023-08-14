A Douglasville man was arrested for taking a piece of equipment from a Lithia Springs church.
Thomas Smith, 38, is accused of taking a cargo trailer from the County Line Baptist Church parking lot in late June.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Douglasville man was arrested for taking a piece of equipment from a Lithia Springs church.
Thomas Smith, 38, is accused of taking a cargo trailer from the County Line Baptist Church parking lot in late June.
According to the arrest warrant, Smith allegedly took the cargo trailer on June 26 from the 1814 North County Line Road church during the daytime.
He was arrested on Aug. 9.
Two months prior to this incident, Smith was indicted on several drug and weapons charges.
The 11-count indictment included charges for possession of drugs and a possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Smith has drug convictions in Douglas and Cobb counties for possession of meth, according to the indictment.
He was granted a $15,000 bond on March 6 with general conditions that include possessing no weapons and having no contact with his co-defendant in the case, according to court records.
Smith is currently being held in the county jail without bond on his recent arrest.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.