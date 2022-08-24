A Douglasville man has been convicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children after a two-day trial.
Ronnie Price, 55, was found guilty in a jury trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams on last week.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and evidence presented at trial:
Price was arrested in 2019 after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleged that he was posting sexually explicit photos and videos of minors on a social media app.
The tip from NCMEC was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was eventually passed on to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
A search warrant at Price’s Huey Road address led to the seizure of a pair of cell phones and a computer that contained explicit images and videos of child sexual abuse images.
After further investigation, Price was arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges.
Price was indicted on March 22, 2019, and was out on a $50,000 bond until last week’s trial.
Under the conditions of the bond, Adams instructed Price to surrender all technology that could access the internet including cell phones and computers.
He was instructed to remain 50 yards away from any minors, other than his 16-year-old son.
And he was not allowed to visit any establishment that he could access the internet, including libraries and internet cafes.
“The possession and sharing of child pornography continues to violate and traumatize the child victims depicted in these horrific images,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We cannot treat the documentation of the sexual abuse of children lightly. Those that possess and share this type of material will be held accountable in our community.”
Sentencing is schedule for Sept. 28, and Price faces a maximum of 100 years in prison.
