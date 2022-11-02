An Elberton man was convicted this week in Douglas County of aggravated assault and terroristic acts with serious physical injury against a former girlfriend.
Dedrick Murray, 47, was found guilty Tuesday of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, terroristic acts with serious physical injury and stalking after a trial before Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams.
Murray was arrested on Sept. 26, 2019, after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the the Publix parking lot at the corner of Anneewakee Road and Chapel Hill Road in response to a woman being shot.
Investigators were told that Murray had fled the scene, according to a news release by the District Attorney’s office.
The incident started at the victim’s home when Murray showed up unannounced in the early morning.
The victim didn’t open the door, and assumed that he would leave. Later, after the home became warm, the victim went outside to check the air conditioning unit after suspecting Murray had cut the lines as he had done previously.
While outside, Murray came up behind the victim with a gun. He pointed it at her and asked if she was ready to die, according to the release.
Murray forced the victim back into the house and ordered her to call her daughter and say ‘goodbye’, according to the District Attorney’s Office news release.
During a struggle, Murray struck the victim with his gun.
He forced the victim into her car in the garage. After pulling out of the garage, the victim asked Murray to close the garage door or the neighbor would suspect something.
After exiting the car, the victim pulled off and Murray began firing at the car, striking her in the shoulder while shattering the driver’s side window and front windshield.
The victim drove to the Publix parking lot as bystanders called authorities.
“The terror and fear that this victim had to endure is unspeakable,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Domestic violence impacts not just the victims, but their families and the entire community. Our office is committed to standing up for victims and to doing our best to hold their abusers accountable. I am so proud of our office and our law enforcement partners for their tenacity in seeking justice.”
Murray will be sentenced at a later date, and faces a maximum of life plus 60 years on the conviction.
