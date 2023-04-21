A 29-year-old Douglasville man pleaded guilty Monday to multiple counts of sex crimes against children.
Tyreeq English-Richards, who is a registered sex offender, entered guilty pleas before Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain on eight sex crime charges involving a minor from out-of-state.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and court documents:
English-Richards sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female when she came to stay with his girlfriend’s daughter during the summer of 2020.
The victim didn’t tell her mother about the sexual assaults when she returned home to Michigan.
The crimes were discovered after the victim was taken to the doctor by her mom for pelvic pain. She was ultimately diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.
The diagnosis led to the victim disclosing the sexual abuse and rapes that occurred during her visit to Douglas County.
Michigan police investigated the case before turning it over to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
English-Richards first denied the allegations, but medical records obtained by DCSO showed that he tested positive for the same STD as the victim.
During the investigation by the DA’s office, it was discovered that English-Richards had abused other child victims.
The evidence showed that he had impregnated three young females between the ages of 13-14.
English-Richards also pled guilty to another sexual assault case involving a 16-year-old that happened between June 2016 and September 2017.
He was arrested on Dec. 17, 2021, and later received a $50,000 bond.
McClain sentenced English-Richards to life with the first 20 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.
“The victim in this case endured abuse, delay, and inaction, but she and her family fought to have the defendant held accountable,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Their efforts enabled us to make sure that this abuse could not and would not happen again, and for that reason, she is a hero.”
