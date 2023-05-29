Valerie Irving got the call she was hoping she never would receive.
A family member of her neighbor Earl Kyler called and asked her to do a wellness check on the 58-year-old Army veteran.
Irving knew something wasn’t right when she looked out her window across the street and still saw the blinds drawn at Kyler’s house.
She just thought maybe he wasn’t feeling well, and hadn’t gotten out of bed yet.
When Irving arrived next door, her worst nightmare happened.
Kyler was lying dead in a pool of his blood from four gunshot wounds from his son, 23-year-old Javon Kyler.
Last Wednesday (May 24), the younger Kyler pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the April 9, 2020, killing of his father.
“All he did for you, this is how you repay him,” said a tearful LaTonya Thorpe, Earl’s niece in an impact statement.
“I’ve looked out my window for the last 390 days, and nothing is like it should be,” Irving said.
Douglas County Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry told Kyler that there was plenty of damaging evidence against him, including his confession and a video recording of the killing.
McMurry said the video, which was recorded inside the home, shows Kyler walking calmly into the house and shooting his father four times at close range.
He then left the house, and fled to the Augusta area, and confessed to the crime to relatives.
One of the relatives called Irving to see if she would check-in on Earl.
Earl had a protective order against his son after he vandalized his cars. He then had the video cameras installed in the house.
Earl’s wife, Veronica, had moved out temporarily in fear of her life.
“My husband loved him” Veronica Kyler said as she pointed to Javon. “We had a beautiful marriage. He just wanted the best for him.”
Javon said he suffers from Crohn’s disease and was 14 credits from receiving an associate’s degree.
He sat at the defendant’s table in a wheelchair after being released from the hospital the day before the plea deal.
“To my family, I would like to apologize,” Javon Kyler said. “There is nothing that I can do but serve my time. I sincerely apologize.”
Most family members and friends said they hope he never gets released from prison.
“Knowing you are locked away will help us start to heal,” Thorpe said.
“We knew you would be the one that would break his heart,” Earl Kyler’s sister, Barbara Hopson, said. “We never knew in a million years that you would be the one that takes his breath away.”
Douglas County Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain went with the state’s recommendation of life with the possibility of parole plus 10 years.
“The court is certainly moved and saddened by what it has heard,” McClain said before handing down the sentence. “In a case like this, let me say that society didn’t murder your father. Mental health didn’t kill your father. You did it.”
