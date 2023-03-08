As V’Daul Guyton stood shackled wearing a beige Douglas County Jail jumpsuit, he listened as his victim’s family members and friends gave their impact statements.
Guyton, 25, was called a coward and heartless by those that have been impacted by the May 2021 fatal shooting of Taurus Thurmond as he lay asleep in his bed.
On March 2, a jury convicted Guyton, a Warner Robins native, on 11 counts, including four murder charges. It only took a couple hours for them to return the verdict.
“I’ve been in the courtroom for 43 years, and I haven’t seen a murder case with this overwhelming amount of evidence against the defendant,” Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain said before his sentencing on Tuesday morning.
“The evidence that was gathered by the Sheriff’s Department shows you were at the victim’s home at or about the time of the murder,” McClain continued. “You took possession of his vehicle. You took possession of his firearm. You took possession of his money and credit cards. You took possession of everything that was valuable to him, including his life. The evidence is overwhelming. You shot a helpless man to death in his sleep.”
McClain didn’t hold back on sentencing by rejecting both the prosecution’s and Guyton’s lawyers’ recommendations in merging some of the charges that could have led to a lesser sentence.
Instead, McClain gave him the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 40 years.
“It is better to be the mother of the murderer than the mother of the victim,” McClain said. “No matter what happens to you, your mother will always have her son. Mr. Thurmond can’t cry out for justice.”
McClain then told Guyton to go with the deputies.
Guyton was escorted out of the courtroom and will now spend the rest of his life incarcerated.
Outside of the courtroom, several family members hugged as some wiped away tears.
Thurmond’s mother, Yolanda Prevost, spoke before McClain sentenced Guyton.
“Mr. Guyton, I often pray for you,” she began her tearful impact statement from the witness box. “I will never heal. What you did was senseless and cold-hearted. I know I have to forgive you.”
Prevost said she ‘can’t put a headstone’ on her son’s grave because she knows it is final.
“Because of you, I don’t have a son,” Prevost said. “He is now in heaven.”
Thurmond’s sister, Sequyoa Walker, called Guyton a ‘monster’ and a ‘coward.’
“It is so hard to get the words out,” Walker said. “He was only trying to help you, and this is what you did. You not only destroyed your life, but your son’s life. He will know that his dad is a monster and a coward.”
Guyton declined to speak when McClain asked if he wanted to make a statement.
“No your honor,” as he shook his head.
The case began on May 11, 2021, when the DCSO was dispatched to a residence for a homicide call.
Once they arrived at the Swooping Court address, they found Taurus Thurmond, dead in his bed with three gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim’s roommate informed DCSO investigators that Thurmond’s vehicle was not in the driveway.
The roommate also told detectives that the victim had recently met a new friend, Guyton, and the victim had even posted a bond for him.
During court testimony, Thurmond’s sister told officers that she had been suspicious of Guyton and his intentions.
She also told police that she had a video call with the victim on the day of his murder and during that call the defendant could be seen in the background.
Guyton removed an ankle monitor and it was reported he discarded it at a Walmart in Douglasville.
He wore the monitor as part of a bond condition from Houston County.
Through video surveillance, investigators discovered Guyton used the victim’s credit card at Walmart right after the murder, a Douglas County District Attorney’s Office news release stated.
They also learned that Guyton was driving the victim’s car. Investigators were also able to uncover that Guyton made multiple ATM withdrawals using the victim’s cards across Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.
He was ultimately located in Mississippi where he was still driving the victim’s vehicle.
With the help of law enforcement in Mississippi, DCSO investigators were able to arrest Guyton without incident, and in the car, they located over $5,000, a 9mm handgun identified as the murder weapon, and the victim’s credit and debit cards.
“Mr. Thurmond’s murder is an incredible tragedy,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “When he tried to show care and kindness, he was taken advantage of and ultimately was killed. We are glad the jury quickly saw the truth in this case and made a decision that brings some measure of justice to the victim’s family.”
