A Virginia man was indicted on felony murder charges in connection to a head-on collision with another vehicle while he was fleeing police on the interstate.
Decarlos Douglas, 23, was also indicted on six other charges including street gang activity and aggravated assault charges from the February 2021 incident.
A Douglas County grand jury on Jan. 27 returned returned true bills of indictment in 44 cases.
Douglas has a seven count indictment of felony murder, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen firearm, violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act and a move over violation.
On Feb. 12, 2021, Douglas tried to elude a Georgia State Trooper in an Audi around 12:23 p.m. at a high speed, according to the indictment.
Douglas exited Interstate 20 westbound at Lee Road driving the wrong way and collided with a Chevrolet Impala, which resulted in the death of a passenger in the Impala, according to the indictment.
He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a result of the driver of the Impala (fractured foot) and another passenger in the Impala (fractured arm) sustaining injuries during the crash, according to the indictment.
Douglas was also in possession of a stolen glock handgun, according the arrest warrant.
The indictment stated that Douglas was a member of a street gang.
Douglas is being held in the Douglas County jail without bond.
Another defendant in a separate case, Aaron Pope, was indicted on malice murder charges for the shooting death of his father.
Pope, 28, was arrested in early December after allegedly shooting his 49-year-old father three times at their Villa Rica home.
Anthony Pope was shot on Dec. 7 at their Carrington Parkway home.
The elder Pope was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he later died.
Here are the other cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Sharod Fulgham, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Cornelius Todd, theft by shoplifting.
• Nathaniel Willis, aggravated assault.
• Destiny Thomas, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.
• Ryan Brank and Sally Haynes, possession of meth.
• Brandon Banks and Angel McNeal, forgery in the third degree.
• Deandre Porterfiled, theft by taking.
• Wesley Smith, possession of meth.
• Alfred Watkins, aggravated assault.
• Jimmy Newborn, Carol Coats, Kaylee Hull, identity fraud.
• Kenya Mims, identity fraud.
• Sebastian Bonner, criminal damage to property.
• Zachary Linder, criminal damage to property.
• Sherrod Sanchious, armed robbery.
• Jayon Hardy, aggravated assault.
• Rakeisha Ivey and Amoy Thorpe, theft by shoplifting.
• William Wilson, possession of marijuana, more than an once.
• Tony Williams, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Dominque Young, aggravated assault.
• Paul Kelley, criminal damage to property.
• Edson Santana, possession of controlled substance.
• Rodney Ward, criminal damage to property.
• Obed Martinez, criminal damage to property.
• Joan Stuart, criminal damage to property.
• Jhaedian Boston, burglary in the first degree.
• Takira Johnson, possession of firearm during commission of felony.
• Jacob Saye, criminal damage to property.
• Deshawn Clark, Kriminal damage to property.
• Ty Rosebrook, criminal damage to property.
• Anderson Louis, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christopher Rodriguez, crossing the guard lines with drugs.
• Charity Owens, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Darren Willis, possession of controlled substance.
• Justin Dion Harrell, aggravated assault family violence.
• Ridge Shirley, criminal damage to property.
• Michael Farmer and Barbara Schaefer, possession of meth.
• Corey Perkins and Richard Ramponneau, aggravated battery.
• Ivan Hamilton, possession of marijuana, more than an ounce.
• Briheem Roberts, cruelty to children.
• Quran Jones, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Jose Beltran, possession of meth.
• Richard Billstrom, cruelty to children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.