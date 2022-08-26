A Dallas man was indicted on first degree vehicular homicide charges for a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a passenger in his car.
Vonterrius Brunson, 23, was also indicted on a DUI charge for the 2:30 a.m. single-car accident on the Thornton Road exit ramp on Aug. 26, 2021.
He was arrested on July 10 of this year and remains in the county jail after bond was denied.
In all, the Douglas County grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 48 criminal cases on Aug. 19.
Brunson allegedly went off the ramp and struct a dumpster/container, which resulted in the death of Corey Boone, a 24-year-old front seat passenger, according to an arrest warrant.
Boone was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:52 a.m. crash on Aug. 26, 2021, on the Interstate 20 westbound Thornton Road exit ramp, according to a Georgia State Patrol crash report.
On Aug. 1, Brunson’s attorney asked a judge to grant a $25,000 bond with certain conditions.
In the motion, Christopher Palazzola wrote that Brunson has never been convicted of a crime and has known the victim for over 15 years. It also stated that Boone’s parents did not want to see Brunson punished for ‘this tragic mistake’.
Boone’s father flew to Atlanta from New Orleans for Brunson’s first court appearance and ‘expressed to the judge that he knows and cares about Vontarrius’ and that it would be an ‘even greater tragedy if this man’s life is thrown away’ by facing punishment.
The bond motion also stated that Brunson rarely drove and suffers from depression over the incident.
Other indictments from the grand jury include:
• Nicholas Ward, aggravated assault.
• Micah Dabdoub, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Kadeem Terry, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Joseph Smothers, aggravated assault
• Robert Green, burglary in the second degree and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Franklin Clanton, first degree forgery.
• Gad Rosales, aggravated batter — family violence.
• Reshawd Pond, Natasha Thompson and Darunte Houston, aggravated assault.
• Ronald Mack, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
• Doyle Mooney, aggravated battery.
• Josiah Howard, terroristic threats.
• Devarian Rutherford, aggravated assault.
• Paige Brewer and Katara Tennyson, theft by shoplifting.
• Terrance Warrington, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Tyler Berry, aggravated assault on a peace officer.
• Jazmine Jacbs, aggravated assault.
• Michael Benjamin, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Daniel Andrew Coleman, aggravated battery.
• Bobby Hart, Shandon Hart, and Marcus Neal, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Jose Corrall, aggravated battery.
• Devon Lindsey, possession of controlled substance.
• Jerahn Tucker and Anita Karim, false imprisonment.
• Tiniqua Wilson, obstruction of an officer.
• Billy Gabbard, aggravated assault.
• Jason Moreland, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• John Corbin and Ryan Tompkins, possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
• Louis Myles, burglary in the first degree.
• Adrianna Sampson, aggravated assault.
• Shakriah Douglas, aggravated assault -family violence.
• Truman Bradley, aggravated stalking.
• Ryan Spratlin, aggravated battery.
• Jayland Hunt, sexual exploitation of children.
• Sean Robinson, sexual exploitation of children.
• Kayla Reed and Joshua Walker, possession of meth.
• Mental Foster, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Kent Taylor, aggravated assault.
• Jason Taylor, interference with government property.
• Vonterrius Brunson homicide by vehicle in first degree.
• Colby Martin, forgery in the third degree.
• Dontre Atkins, aggravated cruelty to animals
• Wiliam Simpson, fleeing/attemption to elude police.
• John Green, possession of controlled substance.
• Travon McFadden, entering auto.
• Mekhylon Roberts, fleeing/attempting to elude.
