DOUNWS-06-22-23 CRIME

MacKendy Pierrette

 Douglas County Sheriff's Department

A man entered a guilty plea on rape and child molestation charges from an incident that happen last summer at a Douglasville hotel.

Mackendy Pierette, 48, was sentenced to life with 25 years to serve by Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams with the condition he never returns to Douglas County.