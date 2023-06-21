A man entered a guilty plea on rape and child molestation charges from an incident that happen last summer at a Douglasville hotel.
Mackendy Pierette, 48, was sentenced to life with 25 years to serve by Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams with the condition he never returns to Douglas County.
Pierette was staying at the Inn Town Suites in Douglasvile on June 10, 2022. A 14-year-old female was also staying at the hotel at 5820 Plaza Parkway.
Pierette forcefully pull the victim into his room as she was taking out some trash, according to a news release.
He had sexual intercourse with the victim against her will.
The victim told her sister and mother the next day about the incident.
During an investigation by the Douglasville Police and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner examination was performed.
A search warrant was done on Pierrette to collect some DNA, which proved crucial to the case.
“The brazenness of the defendant’s attack of this child is horrific,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “As a community, we must applaud her courage and strength to speak up and disclose what happened to her. We are thankful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners and our team to ensure that justice was served in this case.”
