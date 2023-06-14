A LaGrange man has been charged with simple battery for spitting on a police officers and hitting another one while resisting arrest.
Timothy Robinson, 30, faces multiple charges including criminal damage to property, criminal interference with government property, simple battery, disorderly conduct and obstruction of officers during a June 8 arrest.
The Douglasville Police were called to the Ross store on Chapel Hill Road after Robinson allegedly threw a trash can through the front window of the store.
While making the arrest, Robinson grabbed the body camera clip of the officer, according to the arrest warrant.
Another warrant stated he made a derogatory comment at the officer.
He is charged with disorderly conduct after telling one of the officers to ‘take that N-word and go’, which caused many citizens to stop and witness the commotion, the warrant stated.
According to the warrant, Robinson punched a female officer in the face and pulled some of her hair out.
He spat in the face of another officer during the arrest, according to an arrest warrant.
Robinson was denied bond.
